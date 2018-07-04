Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s health department is extending their rabies alert for a section of southwest Miami-Dade another 60 days after another raccoon tested positive.

The Miami-Dade County boundaries for this alert is as follows:

SW 152nd Street to the North

SW 187th Street to the South

SW 117th Avenue to the East

SW 137th Avenue to the West

This is the second confirmed rabid animal this year in the county and second rabid raccoon identified in Miami-Dade.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

All pets should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, and skunks.

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Residents and visitors are advised to keep their pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date. If the pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately.

Also, do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Avoid contact with stray and feral animals and never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at (305) 324-2400.