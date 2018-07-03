Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Police are concerned about a woman who was caught on camera falling out of a moving SUV.

In the video recorded Monday, the driver stopped, picked the seemingly unconscious and injured woman and put her back in the van. He drove off.

After reviewing the view, investigators have been unable to find the woman, they say they’re concerned about her well being.

On Tuesday, a tip led the police to a gas station where they found the SUV. Investigators are talking with the people who were in it and the vehicle’s owner.

No charges have been filed.