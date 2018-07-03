  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old was killed, two others were injured, in an overnight drive-by shooting in Miramar.

The teen, identified by his family as Mendell Lebel, was in the parking lot of his condo complex at 3195 Foxcroft Road around 10 p.m. Monday when someone inside a vehicle opened fire.

Lebel teen and two adults who were with him were hit. They were taken to the hospital where Lebel died.

Police say they believe the shooting suspect’s vehicle is a teal Honda.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

