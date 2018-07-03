Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A new study suggests drinking more coffee may lower your risk of death.

Researchers in the United Kingdom observed a half million adults who consumed ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee for more than 10 years. They found people who drank at least eight cups of coffee a day had a lower risk of some cancers and heart and lung disease.

“Unless your physician tells you otherwise, keep doing what you’re doing,” said Dr. Daniel Eisenberg.

Eisenberg, a cardiologist, says there isn’t enough clinical information in the study to change your coffee drinking habits just yet.

“It doesn’t even really explain why or how, you don’t know whether it’s the caffeine or things people put in the coffee. It didn’t drill down that much,” said Eisenberg.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, does come with a warning. The data is based only on observation and does not prove a direct link between coffee consumption and the decreased risks.

The study notes that the results did not vary significantly by factors including age group, sex, and previous history heart disease or cancer.