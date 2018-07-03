  • WFOR TVOn Air

DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dade College West Campus is closed Tuesday due to a water main break.

The break occurred on NW 41st Street near the Turnpike. It happened Monday when a contractor hit the unmarked water main. Some people in the area have been told to boil their water until further notice.

Northbound drivers on the Turnpike are not be allowed to exit at NW 41st Street which remains closed from the toll road to NW 112th Avenue. Southbound drivers will be allowed to exit at NW 41st Street but will only be allowed to go west.

The best alternate to exit the Turnpike is NW 74th Street.

