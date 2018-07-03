Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven new members of the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department were sworn in on Tuesday.

The officers are the first to join the force since the Florida legislature passed the school safety bill known as the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.”

The Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act establishes safeguards designed to enhance safety in schools: