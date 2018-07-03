Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven new members of the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department were sworn in on Tuesday.
The officers are the first to join the force since the Florida legislature passed the school safety bill known as the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.”
The Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act establishes safeguards designed to enhance safety in schools:
- Every school in Florida will now have an officer assigned to it.
- All schools will now be required to do a schoolwide active shooter training every semester.
- Nearly $100 million is being allocated to fortify schools with metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks.
- A new “FortifyFL” app will be created to allow for anonymous tips on school threats.
- More than $100 million has been set aside to expand mental health services.
- The bill establishes a task force to investigate what went wrong on February 14th and provide more solutions.
- Finally, the most controversial element may be the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, that will allow school staff to carry firearms. Teachers are excluded and the volunteer program requires the school board and sheriff’s office both to sign off on it. Both Miami-Dade and Broward both have said they will not participate.