MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new proposal for the MLS Miami stadium site might come to a resolution soon.

According to the South Florida Business Journal, David Beckham and business partners Jorge and Jose Mas want Miami voters to approve a new park at Melreese Country Club.

The area of land is located at 1400 Northwest 37th Avenue, just east of Miami International Airport.

The proposal will include a site for the stadium and a technology park, with offices, hotel rooms and retail space.

An area for parking is also expected, which differs from the Overtown stadium plan which featured no on-site parking.

The city commission will consider a resolution on July 12th.