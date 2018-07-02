Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people wounded near Miami Gardens.

It happened early Monday morning at Northwest 6th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

Police say a man and woman were in a car when someone driving a silver Mercedes pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The two victims were struck in the arm. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.