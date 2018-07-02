Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a violent crash in Miami.

It happened at SW 1st Avenue and 25th Road. Chopper4 over the scene spotted a white four door Hyundai crashed into a tree.

Miami police say the Hyundai and a white Ford Sport Trac were speeding down I-95. Police don’t know if they were racing each other or one vehicle was chasing the other.

After the crash, the driver of the truck stopped briefly before taking off.

A third person in the Hyundai took off on foot. They apprehended about two blocks away and taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are now looking for the driver of the truck.