Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will begin interviewing top candidates for the Supreme Court this week.

The White House hopes to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy before the midterm elections, while Republicans still have a slim majority in the Senate.

President Trump, who said he’ll announce his pick in one week, has predicted a very smooth confirmation process.

“I think it’s going to go very quickly. I think we’ll have a lot of support,” he said on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

The President has been courting key senators, looking for votes to support his choice to replace Kennedy. Among them, Republican Senator Susan Collins who drew a line on the issue of abortion rights.

“A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe vs. Wade would not be acceptable to me,” she said. R

Roe versus Wade legalized abortion in 1973. Trump says he will not question potential nominees on their views about it, saying it’s inappropriate to discuss.

Democrats point out the President will have that information without asking.

“He doesn’t need to ask that question because those nominees on his list have already been screened by the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation and other outside groups,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The White House is focusing on a list of five to seven potential candidates. CBS News has learned that Washington D.C. circuit court Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Chicago circuit court Judge Amy Coney Barrett are currently the leading contenders.

The President hopes to have a justice confirmed for the start of the next session in October.