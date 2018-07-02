  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting at 7-Eleven store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

CBS Miami’s Chopper4 was over the scene on the 13600 block of SW 268th Street, Monday morning.

Images from Chopper4 showed a person being transported and airlifted to an area hospital.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

