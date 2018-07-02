Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If food was fashion, then the plate on the cover of this month’s Miami Magazine is couture.

CBS4 went behind the scenes with Miami Magazine as they shot their annual feast issue.

“It is our annual issue that’s dedicated to everything culinary in Miami. There are so many places to choose from, so many things to talk about. Every year we feature 50 restaurants and among those are the 10 most exciting that have happened since last fall,” said Luis Rigaul, Editor in Chief of the magazine.

On the cover for the July/August issue is the colorful cobia ceviche from Stubborn Seed. Rigaul explained why this new South of Fifth hot spot made the cover and the list as one of the 10 most exciting new restaurants

“Stubborn Seed is number one of those spots that has all the right marks. It’s beautiful food, it’s not unapproachable food, it’s well done, well executed. It has all the right moves,” he explained.

Chef Jeremy Ford, the season 13 winner of Top Chef who has also been recently featured on a segment of CBS’s “Taste Of The Town,” seems to be enjoying the accolades.

“Yeah, we’re really blessed having Miami love us so far. It’s a huge honor,” he told Lisa Petrillo.

On the magazine’s coveted Top 10 list are a few “Taste of the Town” picks such as Amara at Paraiso with Chef Michael Schwartz, Habitat with Chef Jose Mendin, Stiltsville Fish Bar with Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, and Ghee Indian Kitchen with Chef Niven Patel.

Other categories include chefs of the moment, vegan hotspots, outstanding wine lists, and more.

Petrillo was happy to be on the contributors’ page and will join as a judge at the magazine’s August foodie event called to ” To Live and Dine,” featuring dishes from 20 restaurants from the issue.

“We’re so excited to have you not only to the feast issue and the feature that goes along with it, but you will be one of the judges at “To Live and Dine” and you’ll get to pick a winner at that celebration,” Rigaul told Petrillo.

The “To Live and Dine” event will be a food lovers dream. It’s August 22nd at The Moore building in the Miami Design District.

For more information: useventeri.com.