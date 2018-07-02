Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the second time in less than a week, a portion of Jackson Memorial Hospital was placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat was made against it.

Monday morning, the building’s West Wing was sealed off as police tried to determine if the threat was credible. After a search of the building and the surrounding area, the lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

Several people who showed up at the hospital expressed frustration after they were told they wouldn’t be allowed inside for their appointments.

Last Friday, police were alerted when a shooting threat was made against the hospital by someone reportedly inside the building.

Police swarmed the building which they placed on lockdown. They were eventually able to determine the threat was unfounded. One person was taken into custody.