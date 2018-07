Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For the first time in the department’s history, Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue will swear in a female Fire Chief.

Rhoda Mae Kerr will be sworn in Monday morning at the Parker Playhouse.

Kerr is a fourth generation firefighter who has served as fire chief in Austin, Texas. Before that, Kerr served as assistant chief at Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue.