DORAL (CBSMiami) – A water main break in Doral has a major roadway shut down at the worst time of day.

The break is on Northwest 41st Street between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike.

Please be advised traffic on 41st Street between 115 Avenue and Turnpike is completely shutdown due to a water main break and possibility of a sinkhole. Please seek alternate route. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kCQ0r00UY6 — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) July 2, 2018

The area has been completely shut down because of all the water.

That includes the exit ramps from the Turnpike onto 41st Street.

Drivers on the Turnpike need to get off at the exits for Northwest 74th Street or Northwest 12th Street as an alternate.

Additionally, Miami-Dade College has cancelled classes at West Campus due to the break.

The water is currently stretching from 114th Avenue to 117th Avenue in that area.