MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man has been rescued after a plane he was piloting went down in the water off of Downtown Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a MDFR Fireboat was dispatched at approximately 11:45 a.m. and found a plane in the water off Government Cut at Port Miami.

Rescue workers found that the plane’s pilot had made it out of the aircraft and was on board of a Good Samaritan’s boat.

Divers went into the water and confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane.

The pilot was brought onto a MDFR Fireboat and assessed for injuries.

Once the boat arrived to land, the pilot was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

