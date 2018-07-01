  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A missing crewmember from the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship has been found.

The cruise ship Carnival Glory found and rescued the missing person 21 miles north of Cuba.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the crewmember is reported in stable condition.

The 33-year-old Filipino crewmember was seen going overboard about 28 miles northwest of Cuba, in the early morning of June 30, according to the Coast Guard.

Reported missing Saturday, the Coast Guard launched assets including a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews, an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans crew.

According to the Coast Guard, the crews searched a combined 1,630 square miles.

The incident is currently under investigation.

 

