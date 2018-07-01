Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This weekend, FEMA’s Transitional Shelter Assistance program (TSA) officially ends, and will not be extended.

TSA helped displaced Puerto Ricans who left the island for Florida with housing costs etc. We discuss the impact of that in our state.

Plus, we get a first-hand account from Florida State Rep. Robert Asencio, who just got back from his most recent trip to Puerto Rico, on the ongoing recovery effort there, more than 9 months after the storm struck.

We also discuss the U.S. territory’s readiness or lack thereof now that we are well into another hurricane season.

Guest: State Rep. Robert Asencio (D) District 118