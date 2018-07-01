  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Drake, E11EVEN, Entertainment, Miami, Scorpion

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — There’s nothing like a party in South Florida.

Rapper Drake is celebrating his new album with his posse in Miami.

The singer arrived Friday night at club E11EVEN Miami with a crew of more than 50 including rapper Party Next Door and hip-hop producer Murda Beatz.

A spokesperson for the club said the DJ jumped into the booth and played songs from Drake’s new album “Scorpion.”

The highly anticipated, 25-track album was released Friday. The album is expected to debut at No. 1, and has been trending heavily on social media ahead of its release.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

