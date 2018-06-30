Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is taking a digital bite out a southern food favorite.

For more than 25 years, a Jacksonville-based, family owned and operated company called Metro Diner has been serving up hungry customers with over-sized portions of mouthwatering food throughout the great state of Florida.

Metro Diner has more than 25 locations through out Florida and more than 55 nationwide.

This down home diner went viral after it caught the attention of chef Guy Fieri who featured it on his hit Food Network show “Diners Drive-ins and Dives.”

About a year ago they opened at a strip mall in Tamarac.

They serve plenty of comfort food with flair including their best-selling Fried Chicken and Waffles.

The portions are enormous.

The Chicken and Waffles comes with half a chicken. A breast, wing, thigh, and leg. The chicken is brined and seasoned for 48 hours and served with a gigantic Belgian waffle with homemade strawberry butter. It’s well-seasoned, super juicy and super delicious.

And it’s today’s Digital Bite with Lisa Petrillo.