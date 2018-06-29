Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a reunion of old souls on the basketball court literally in the new comedy “Uncle Drew.

After a series of setbacks, a young man named Dax recruits a basketball legend named Uncle Drew, played By NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who puts together a squad of old pros to win The Rucker Classic – a famous Harlem tournament.

It’s septuagenarians versus the young ones for a $100 thousand prize.

Shaquille O’Neal plays the appropriately named Big Fella, a former basketball Hall of Famer who’s now a Kung Fu instructor. In addition to Shaq and Irving, there’s a slew of famous players in the cast including Cris Webber, Reggie Miller, and Lisa Leslie.

The film also stars hot comics like Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Shaq about how much fun it was to work together with all these former and current players.

“It was great. When we got together on the court, it was all about exchanging stories from the past. It was a lot of laughs. Then when we started to film things got competitive. We started really playing ball. I can’t do it as long as I did before, but many times some young kid would challenge me for a dunk contest and bet me lunch. I’d do it and throw it down, dunk it and get a free lunch,” he said with a laugh.

“I can relate to that,” said Petrillo. “I get with 25-year-olds and I think I’m their age.”

“You look 25, you look fantastic,” Shaq told Petrillo.

“I love you Shaq,” Petrillo replied, beaming.

Shaq calls Fort Lauderdale home these days. He’s back after those winning years, namely the NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. Shaq made his mark in this town in many ways.

“I remember the days when you were on the police force. Are you still doing that,” asked Petrillo.

“I am. I do it all the time. I can’t talk about it because I’m undercover, I’m under the radar,” he said dryly.

In the film, Shaq does his fair share of showing the younger guys up. He even has a scene where’s breakdancing. It’s no stunt double, it’s all him.

“Before I was a great basketball player I was a great break dancer. As a kid, I used to get in trouble in school because I’d breakdance in the middle of the class. It’s like riding a bike, once you have it, it never leaves you,” he said.

Uncle Drew opened in theaters Friday.