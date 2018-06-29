Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Could the 2020 Democratic National Convention be headed to Miami? It looks like Miami-Dade has a good chance.

Three South Florida mayors made the pitch to the DNC.

On Friday, they returned from Washington D.C. with a lot of optimism and matching shirts.

In a show of unity, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez whore guayabera shirts embossed with the word 2020 on them.

“We kind of got dressed up like the three amigos,” Gimenez joked. Gelber quickly interjecting “We didn’t do the dance though.”

The three wanted to show that they were unified in their approach, setting aside their party affiliation to put their communities first.

“I thought it went very well. We put our best foot forward,” Gimenez said.

Miami’s best foot forward is a plan that includes using Miami Beach’s new convention center for meetings, reserving some 15,000 hotel rooms, using cruise ships to house delegates and media and putting the convention floor inside the American Airlines Arena.

“We have fun and sun, and it’s beautiful. I think our venue and the location is really beautiful and spectacular so in that sense, I think yeah we have an advantage for that.” Gimenez explained.

Houston and Milwaukee also presented to the DNC Friday.

Hosting the convention would have a major economic impact.

Philadelphia estimated it brought them $260 million in 2016.

Mayor Suarez though believes in 2020 Miami makes the most sense – politically.

“Florida, really for both parties, is going to be a battleground state for the presidency. I think it’s very important for them. Miami seems to be the best fit.”

When asked to put a percentage on Miami’s chances of getting the convention Suarez was optimistic. “I think we like an 80% chance. I really think that they want to be here,” he said.

His other two amigos were not willing to say as much. “I don’t want to put a percentage on it. But it is Miami,” Gimenez said. “There is only three cities at this point so,” Gelber added. Gimenez then looked at Gelber and joked “Well, it’s no worse than 33.3% right?”

The DNC is expected to visit South Florida this summer to tour the venues.

A decision is expected by January. In the meantime, word has it Miami’s delegation is looking to hire an expert or two.

They are looking for someone who’s done a convention before, so they can start putting together plans.