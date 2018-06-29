Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, the group, March For Our Lives, created in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, held a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

It was the same spot where the students held a raw, uncompromising rally just days after the deadly shooting at their school.

“Now it’s time we get up and vote for our lives,” March For Our Lives member Delaney Tarr said to the crowd on Friday.

The group is pushing for what they believe is common sense gun legislation.

“We have the responsibility to elect morally just leaders into office that will represent us as their constituent,” Tarr told CBS 4 News.

The March for Our Lives group is already on a national bus tour this summer visiting 20 states across the US this summer. They’re having a companion Florida tour of all the state’s 27 congressional districts. Their goal is 3-fold — register voters, educate them about gun laws and convince them to vote in November.

March For Our Lives member Adam Alhanti said the shootings occurring repeatedly across the United States prove that their efforts are more needed than ever.

“It’s right in your face,” he said. “It’s here. Just yesterday there was a shooting in Maryland so it’s not going away and everyone knows that.”