CLEVELAND (CBSMiami) – Let the games begin. LeBron James is about to become an unrestricted free agent.

The former Miami Heat star has told the Cleveland Cavaliers that he’s not picking up his $35.6 million option for next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cavs are the only teams like to have cap space to sign James, but other teams, like Miami, could strike a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavs.