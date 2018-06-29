Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The targetted attack at the Capital Gazette in Maryland Thursday that claimed five lives, is personal to the Miami Herald.

One of the victims was a 59-year-old editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen.

He is the brother of famous author and Herald reporter, Carl Hiaasen

“He was this really gentle soul. He was nurturing especially to the younger reporters,” said Herald Editor Amy Driscoll.

Driscoll and Rob Hiaasen previously worked together at the Palm Beach Post.

“He made us all feel special and that’s rare. He was very kind,” she said.

Reached by phone, Carl Hiaasen said his brother was the glue that bound his family together.

“He was the rock he was the little brother but he was the guy who brought all of us together. He was killed doing what he loved to do.”

Rob Hiaasen who grew up in Broward County and attended the University of Florida leaves behind his wife of 33 years, three grown children and countless grateful journalists he inspired and was always willing to help.