ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, play!
The all-new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will officially open to the public this Saturday.
Once guests enter the new land, they’ll feel like they’ve shrunk to the size of a toy as they explore Andy’s backyard and see their favorite Toy Story characters larger than life.
The new land features two new rides, the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster and the Alien Swirling Saucers swirl and twirl ride. There’s also a new restaurant Woody’s Lunch Box which serves up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.
Here are some fun facts about the new land from Walt Disney World News.
- More than 400 toy blocks fill Andy’s backyard.
- In Toy Story Land, Andy’s footprint is about 25 feet long or the equivalent of a size 240 shoe.
- It would take a Green Army Man roughly 12 steps just to travel the length of one of Andy’s shoeprints.
- You would need a backpack the size of a school bus to carry the Buzz and Woody figures that tower over Toy Story Land.
- The weight of the Slinky Dog Dash track and support columns weighs almost as much as 125,000 gallons of milk.
- Together Rex and the Jenga Tower are as tall as 7½ Green Army Men standing on top of one another.