ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Ready, set, play!

The all-new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will officially open to the public this Saturday.

Once guests enter the new land, they’ll feel like they’ve shrunk to the size of a toy as they explore Andy’s backyard and see their favorite Toy Story characters larger than life.

The new land features two new rides, the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster and the Alien Swirling Saucers swirl and twirl ride. There’s also a new restaurant Woody’s Lunch Box which serves up tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.

Here are some fun facts about the new land from Walt Disney World News.