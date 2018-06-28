Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time ever, Miami-Dade County Public Schools earned an “A” designation from the Florida Department of Education.

The nation’s fourth-largest school district received a higher percentage of “A” ratings than districts in Broward, Hillsborough, Duval, Palm Beach and Orange Counties.

Miami-Dade also had no “F” rated schools for the second straight year.

For the first time in the history of @MDCPS, we are an "A" rated district, the most improved and highest performing district in the state. #MDCPSFutureReady #MDCPSinspires pic.twitter.com/xqICnDLZz8 — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 28, 2018

“This historic, record-setting news is a testament to the fortitude and focus of students, teachers, school and District leaders, support staff and every member of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools team,” Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

In 2018, ninety-eight percent of M-DCPS schools were rated A, B or C.

“We are fortunate to have the support and visionary leadership of our School Board and a group of talented professionals who I consider the best instructional staff in the nation – our teachers. They believe in the ability, potential, and learning capacity of every child. Today is a great day to celebrate in Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said.

These are the figures released by the Florida Department of Education. It shows how M-DCPS outperformed schools statewide in the percentage receiving “A” ratings:

• 49 percent of M-DCPS elementary schools, compared to 28 percent statewide.

• 40 percent of M-DCPS middle schools, compared to 33 percent statewide.

• 37 percent of M-DCPS senior high schools, compared to 32 percent statewide.

• 56 percent of M-DCPS combination grade schools, compared to 45 percent statewide.

The Florida Department of Education calculates school grades based on up to 11 components. The components include student achievement, learning gains, standardized assessments and high school graduation rate.