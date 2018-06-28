Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Good news for boaters heading out on the water this morning, the U.S. Coast Guard has your back if you run into trouble.

A major radio outage for communications along the South Florida coast has been fixed.

The Coast Guard Sector Miami reported a loss of radio communication capability late Wednesday afternoon. In a news release, the Coast Guard warned boaters that they were unable to monitor radio traffic offshore.

Thursday morning, they tweeted out that the problem had been resolved.

During the outage, mariners were urged to use extreme caution when on the water, in areas stretching from Fort Pierce all the way south to Miami, including West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.