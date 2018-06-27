Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Video of a man on the hood of a car while it sped down a South Florida highway went viral earlier this week.

The person driving that car, identified by police as 24-year-old Patresha Isidore, was arrested on Sunday, the same day the video was taken.

According to an arrest form, Isidore tried driving off with a car belonging to her ex-boyfriend, Junior Francis.

Francis climbed on the hood in an attempt to stop Isidore, but she instead continued driving, first on city streets before eventually getting on I-95, per the report.

Isidore dove with Francis on the hood of his car for approximately 19 miles, according to police.

The car was eventually stopped by Broward Sheriff’s Deputies in West Park at the intersection of Southwest 39th Street and 32nd Boulevard.

Per the arrest report, Francis did not wish to prosecute Isidore and would not provide a sworn statement to police.

The two share a residence and Francis told police that he and Isidore have a child together.

Isidore was still arrested and booked into Broward County Main Jail.

Video of the incident taken by another driver can be seen below.