TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The sudden retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is sending shockwaves throughout the country.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson are already at odds over how quickly the Senate should confirm a successor to Kennedy.

Nelson, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the Senate should wait until after the November election. He said that “I believe the American people should be given the opportunity to express their view in the upcoming election.”

Florida’s Republican governor said that he supports having the Senate vote on a successor this fall. Scott said in a statement that “we cannot delay having a solid justice, and Senate Democrats should not try to play politics or obstruct this process.”

Scott is challenging Nelson in this year’s election.

Kennedy announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down from the Supreme Court at the end of July.

