SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Fans of local rapper XXXTentacion will get to say their final goodbyes Wednesday at a public memorial service in Sunrise.

The open casket memorial will be held today from noon to 6 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

No cell phones or cameras will be allowed inside.

XXXTentacio, whose real name is Jahseh Onfrony, was gunned down last Monday as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach.

A 22-year-old man has been charged in the rapper’s murder.