Filed Under:Liberty City, Miami Police, Shooting, Woman Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Tuesday night in Liberty City.

Detectives arrested Tiffiny Monet Gainous, 35, and charged her with one count of ‘Attempted Felony Murder/Causing Injury/Firearm’ and one count of ‘Assault/Aggravated/With a Deadly Weapon.’

Police said they responded to a shooting in the area of N.W. 12th Avenue and 64th Street at about 9:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch