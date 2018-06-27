Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Tuesday night in Liberty City.

Detectives arrested Tiffiny Monet Gainous, 35, and charged her with one count of ‘Attempted Felony Murder/Causing Injury/Firearm’ and one count of ‘Assault/Aggravated/With a Deadly Weapon.’

Police said they responded to a shooting in the area of N.W. 12th Avenue and 64th Street at about 9:15 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.