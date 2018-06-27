Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re a child of the ’80s, you remember parties that just weren’t complete without a few blue canisters of Planters Cheez Balls.

In fact, the orange-dusted snack had a memorable TV commercial campaign that featured a party really getting started due to the arrival of the crunchy orbs, except for one lone holdout who claimed she was “not having a ball.” (Her mind would soon be changed by the end of the commercial, seen above.)

In “everything old is new again” fashion, Planters just announced that they’re bringing the retro snack back to store shelves and online.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Planters said that Cheez Balls will be available starting July 1 in 2.75-ounce canisters (somewhat smaller than the ’80s containers), at a retail price of $1.99.

The less-fondly remembered but still nostalgic Cheez Curls will also come back, in 4-ounce canisters.

Now who’s having a ball?