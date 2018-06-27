Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A suspected killer is off the streets and in jail.

It’s a break in the case of one of the five shootings in the city of Miami Gardens since Father’s Day.

Fighting crime in Miami Gardens is an uphill battle, but there are successes and one of them came on Wednesday.

Willis Dukes can be seen hobbling out of the Miami Gardens Police Department, slowed by a gunshot wound suffered on June 17th.

Police aren’t saying who shot him, but they are saying something else.

“He is the person charged with the homicide of Tristen Hansen,” said Miami Gardens Chief of Police Delma Noel-Pratt.

Since the 16th of June in Miami Gardens there have been 10 people shot, four killed, and two arrests.

While Dukes was on his way to jail, the mayor of Miami Gardens addressed the issue during a City Council meeting.

“The kids are essentially engaged in a gang war that we are trying to stop right now,” said mayor Oliver Gilbert.

He also gave praise to Noel-Pratt, who is facing the crime wave head-on; and two arrests when, for the longest time, it seemed no one got nabbed in Miami Gardens so this is seemingly a major step in the right direction.

“Understand me,” Gilbert said. “Her dedication is unwavering. We made some arrests, we are going to make some more.”

Word on the street is that all the shootings are connected.

“We have been working with other agencies, federal, you name it,” Gilbert said. “WE want this to end, put an end to gun violence.”

As for the latest arrestee, Dukes has been charged with first degree murder and is expected to be in court on Thursday.