Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Day by day, hour by hour, a new football season is fast approaching.

The Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the league, are currently on their informal summer break following this month’s voluntary OTA’s (organized team activities) and mandatory minicamp.

On Wednesday the Dolphins gave fans a specific day and time to look forward to, releasing the team’s schedule for 2018 Training Camp.

The first practice will take place on Thursday, July 26th at 8:30 a.m. at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie.

There will be a total of 13 practices that are open to the public. Additionally, the Dolphins will hold a public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 4th at 11 a.m.

Children 12 years old and younger will be granted special access for autographs from Dolphins players following each practice.

The opening weekend practices will feature inflatable games, Dolphins cheerleader and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

Tickets to each practice are free, but are available on a first come, first served basis and limited to 2,000 per day. For more information on reserving tickets, click here.

Camp will open on July 26th and run through August 14th.

Miami Dolphins 2018 Training Camp Schedule

TIME DATE LOCATION

8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 26 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Friday, July 27 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, July 30 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL