MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters about a major radio outage for communications along the South Florida coast.

The Coast Guard Sector Miami reported a loss of radio communication capability late Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, the Coast Guard warns boaters that they cannot monitor radio traffic offshore.

Mariners are urged to use extreme caution when on the water, in areas stretching from Fort Pierce all the way south to Miami, including West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The Coast Guard says there is no estimate for repair time.

In the meantime, a Coast Guard aircraft has been launched to monitor communications in and around South Florida.

Anyone in distress can call the Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center at 305-415-6818 or 305-415-6800.