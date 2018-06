Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police officers responded to a shooting late Tuesday in Liberty City.

Police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at Northwest 62 Street and Northwest 12th Avenue, at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The woman transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said they have detained a woman for questioning.

No additional information was available at this time.