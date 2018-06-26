Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump held a campaign rally in South Carolina Monday night ahead of that state’s primary.

He used the wide ranging speech to talk about immigration…and his opponents.

But the president’s rhetoric, as well as that of some on the left, have many on Capitol Hill calling for more civility.

However, President Trump doubled down on his call to ramp up deportations without involving immigration judges.

“We want to tell people, I’m sorry, you’re coming into this country illegally, we don’t want you in the country. That’s it, it’s now over,” Trump said.

He then repeated his claim that democrats want crime in America.

“This has now become the party of Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said. “That’s it, that’s all it is. They don’t mind crime, they want open borders.”

The immigration debate has seen rhetoric intensifying on all sides.

Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling on Americans to actively demonstrate against Trump administration officials, wherever they’re seen in public.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd…” said Waters.

The intensity of the moment has leaders on both sides of the aisle urging more civility in the debate.

“No one should call for the harassment of political opponents,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer. “That’s not right. That’s not American.”

But with the midterm, congressional elections ahead in November, the war of words may well escalate.

“We’re close to reaching rock bottom and continuing to dig,” said Sen. John Kennedy. “I just don’t like this. I don’t think either side should be ugly to the other side.”

The midterm elections are just 132 days away.