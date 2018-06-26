Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police body camera footage has been released showing what began as a traffic stop that escalated into a car chase in Downtown Miami.

Back on May 29, two City of Miami police officers conducted a routine traffic stop for a vehicle that had just run through a stop sign just after 10 p.m.

According to an arrest report, as the officers approached the car, they could hear the driver screaming and acting belligerent, saying “you guys are always f—ing with me.”

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Xavier Demetrious Maycox, took off in the stolen red Ford Escape, running over one of the officers’ foot in the process.

The report goes on to describe a police chase that Maycox led the officers on, running several red lights and driving against traffic, going southbound in northbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami.

Cell phone video taken from a Miami high rise shows part of the chase, with dozens of police cars in pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

Eventually Maycox came to a complete stop and was taken into custody.

An investigation quickly revealed that the vehicle Maycox was driving had been stolen earlier that day in North Miami Beach.

He’s facing multiple charges, including batter of an officer, fleeing and eluding, and resisting with violence.

There is a court date scheduled for Maycox on June 28.

City of Miami police say the officer whose foot was fun over is doing well and back on active duty.