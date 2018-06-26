Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Miami’s Elieser Hernandez (0-5) struck out a career-high eight batters over four innings and allowed two runs and four hits, as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Marlins’ Ben Meyer pitched four innings in relief, allowing three runs, two earned.

Starlin Castro hit his fourth home run of the season for the Marlins, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

John Ryan Murphy drove in three runs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Zack Godley (9-5) pitched five innings and allowed two runs and six hits for the Diamondbacks, who are 14-4 in their last 18 games.

Arizona’s David Peralta had three hits and drove in a run, Jake Lamb had two hits and knocked in one, and Paul Goldschmidt doubled to give him 17 extra-base hits in his last 19 games.

Yoshihisa Hirano got Justin Bour to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth and Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

Lamb and Peralta hit back-to-back doubles off Hernandez in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Bryan Holaday’s groundout cut the deficit to 2-1.

Murphy doubled to left field for a 4-1 advantage in the fifth.

Castro’s solo shot to left brought Miami within 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Godley exited after one batter in the sixth and earned his ninth victory of the season setting a new career high. He is 4-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his last four starts.

Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the seventh pushed the lead to 5-2.

The Marlins once again cut into the lead pulling within 5-3 on a throwing error by second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Steven Sousa (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment as a designated hitter with Single-A Visalia on Tuesday. . OF A.J. Pollock (thumb) took part in hitting activities. “I heard that it went well and he felt OK,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto (right wrist) missed his second consecutive game after being hit by a foul ball in Sunday’s game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (2-0, 4.88 ERA) is expected to be re-instated from the 10-day disabled list and make his first start since April 29 due to a strained right oblique. “Knowing he’s coming back is going to be a big boost for us,” Lovullo said. “Any time you bring back an All-Star or somebody of his caliber, it’s a very good sign.”

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 6.70) is coming off a start in Colorado on June 22 in which he allowed seven runs on a season-high nine hits in four innings.

