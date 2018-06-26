Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Any outburst or unexpected situation on a flight in midair can be extremely scary for anyone on the plane.

A Spirit Airlines flight was diverted from Houston to Minneapolis after an irate passenger had to be removed from the plane.

There were multiple outbursts from the passenger on flight NK-346 from George Bush Airport to Minneapolis Monday morning.

The flight left Houston at 8:29 a.m.

It was scheduled to land in Minneapolis at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport just after 11 a.m. but had to be diverted to Rochester, Minnesota for a medical emergency.

Chianti Washington is the passenger who posted and shared the video.

“Just to be in that confined space with someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there’s nothing you can do, there’s nowhere you can go,” said Washington.

In the video you see the woman storming down the aisle yelling and cursing and at one point, two men confront her — possibly to calm her down.

She makes her way to just outside the cockpit and not knowing what to do, you hear passengers trying to calm each other.

Police officers eventually arrive and take the woman off the plane but Washington says she did not go quietly, yelling and screaming until she was off the plane.

Washington says the incident left her and most of the other passengers visibly shaken.

“You never know,” she said. “And they can have a breaking point at any moment and you know there are children on this flight and it just made me think of my 11-year-old son. And you just never know.”

Washington said at least one flight attendant and a number of passengers were crying after the incident.

