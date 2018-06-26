Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — Another endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Florida.

It’s the 15th fatal collision this year, out of 17 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 2-year-old male were collected Monday near a rural road in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

