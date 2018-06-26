Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida driver is lucky to be alive after a violent collision on the road with a farm animal.

Javier Vazquez was driving early Tuesday morning along Krome Avenue and SW 154th Street when he collided head on with a cow.

The front of his pickup truck was completely smashed in.

“At this time it’s very quiet, there’s barely any traffic and out of nowhere, I just, about ten feet in front of me, I saw the cow and I couldn’t do anything,” recalled Vazquez.

Vazquez did not suffer any major injuries, only a cut to his forehead. He credits his seat belt for saving him.

The cow did not survive.