CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) – An accused diamond thief is behind bars after being arrested while trying to board a flight to Paris at Miami International Airport.

Tamaz Hubez, 67, was taken into custody Sunday by Chicago police, Miami-Dade Police, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was arrested in connection with the theft of $170,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store.

Authorities say the theft occurred June 6 at a store along downtown Chicago’s “Jeweler’s Row.” They say Hubel was able to “conceal and remove” two diamonds.

Chicago detectives identified Hubel and began tracking him.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Chicago.

