Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Outrage, again, over the shooting of another South Florida teenager.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeting Tuesday morning about the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, saying it’s the “4th reported young victim of a shooting so far this summer break.”

A 17-year-old rushed to a trauma center after bullets pierce his body. This is the 4th reported young victim of a shooting so far this summer break. We must not normalize this kind of violence by letting our outrage subside! #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 26, 2018

Police say it was a drive-by shooting.

The teen was standing in front of a home with a group of other people along the 3000 block of NW 45th Street Monday night around 8:30 p.m. when a car passed and someone inside opened fire.

“Individuals were outside of a residence when a blue Hyundai Elantra going eastbound on NW 41st Street fired a gun, which struck the teen,” authorities said.

Paramedics rushed him to Ryder Trauma Center and he is expected to be okay.

Police continue to look for that blue Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.