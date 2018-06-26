Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Several suspects appeared in court Tuesday in connection with a brutal stabbing death of a New York city teenager in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

One by one, six suspected gang members appeared in court to face a judge and an outraged community.

They are charged in connection with the stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior.

The 15-year-old was dragged from a Bronx deli last week, and brutally stabbed.

One suspect can be seen on surveillance video brandishing a long knife.

Guzman ran to a nearby hospital after the attack, where he died.

Family members believe the incident was a case of mistaken identity and claim one suspect even apologized to them on social media.

“No sorry, no apologize is going to bring my son back who was a good sweet kid,” said Leandry Feliz, the victim’s mother.

Investigators say the suspects are all members of a gang known as the “Trinitarios.”

There is a growing memorial outside the store in the bronx where Guzman-Feliz was murdered.

“Every time I look at the video I start to tear up like he was my family or something, it’s messed up,” said Bronx resident Chris Sheemz.

“As a community we need to come together so that we don’t have this violence again,” said Bronx resident Milagros Camacho.

Mourners lined the streets for junior’s wake and will again Wednesday for his funeral.

They vow to always remember the teenager who dreamed of one day becoming a police officer.

So far, police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the case.