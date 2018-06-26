Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Arise Sir Barry. Barry Gibb, the sole remaining member of ’70s disco legends the Bee Gees, was knighted at Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

The 71-year-old musician, who attended the event with wife Linda, was handed the honor by Prince Charles at the Investiture Ceremony in London.

Gibb was born in Douglas on the Isle of Man in 1946 and spent his early years in Manchester, before moving to Australia with his family in 1958.

2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the band’s first international hit (“New York Mining Disaster 1941”) and the 40th anniversary of the film “Saturday Night Fever” – the soundtrack album for which contained three Bee Gees chart-topping recordings (“Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love” and “Night Fever”) and another No. 1 composed by the band (Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You”).

His fellow Bee Gees – brothers Maurice and Robin – died in 2003 and 2012 respectively.