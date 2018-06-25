Filed Under:Drive By Shooting, Miami-Dade Police, Northwest Miami-Dade, Teen Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday night.

Police said they received at 911 call about a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Northwest 45 Street, a little after 8:30 p.m.

“Individuals were outside of a residence when a blue Hyundai Elantra going eastbound on NW 41st Street fired a gun, which struck the teen,” authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

