MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new study found that than 2.2 million children were treated in U.S. emergency departments for bicycle-related injuries over a ten-year period. That is 25 kids every hour, according to the study from Nationwide Children’s hospital.

“The most common types of injuries were to the upper extremities,” according to D. Lara McKenzie, with the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “We saw things like cuts, bruises, fractures, scrapes, and then also traumatic brain injuries.”

The study looked at kids ages five to 17 over a ten-year period. Dr. McKenzie says brain injuries account for 11 percent of all of these injuries.

“The 10-14 year olds tend not to wear the helmets as much but that’s the group that was injured the most so we really need to encourage that age group,” she said.

Fewer than half of the states in the U.S. have bike helmet laws; even though studies show, wearing a helmet reduces injuries and keeps kids safer.

Researchers say kids are also more likely to put on a helmet if they see their parents wearing one so it is critical to set a good example.

The study also shows boys are more likely to be injured then girls.