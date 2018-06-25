Filed Under:Barricaded Subject, Pembroke Pines, Police, South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police officers responded to the scene of a ‘barricaded subject’ on Monday night.

The situation ended peacefully when the ‘barricaded subject’ turned himself in to authorities

Earlier, Pines police had tweeted about officers responding to a residence in the area of 109 Terrace and Taft Street.

Police said it was unclear if there were any weapons at the location where this subject had barricaded himself.

Authorities urged residents to “Stay clear of the immediate area as roadway access may be temporarily blocked.”

